ROSSITER, Harold Lenard Jr. passed away September 14, 2020. He was a proud graduate of Tampa Catholic High School class of 1973 and went on to receive his Master's degree in education. He will be greatly missed by his son, Hap Rossiter; his sisters, Brenda Fernandez (Victor), Linda Hall (Marlin); and most of all his dad, Harold Rossiter Sr. (Sharon). Harold loved his three grandchildren; his nieces and nephews; and the USF Bulls. A Mass will be held at Mary Help of Christians parish Saturday, September, 26, 2020 at 1 pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store