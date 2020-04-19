SHANKLE, Harold W. 90, of Pinellas Park, Florida, and formerly of Brookline and Needham, MA, passed away peacefully April 8, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Barbara; devoted father of Scott (Eileen) of Pinellas Park, Steven (Sue Carroll) of West Roxbury, MA and Sandra (Gregg) of Franklin, Tennessee; grandfather of Jaime (Matt) Bombara, Amanda (Rob) Copes and Gregg (Christy); great-grandfather of Madison, Kyle and Lucas; loving brother of Doris Linton and the late Vernon Shankle. Harold was a long time employee of Brookline Savings Bank, a past president in the Rotary Club of Brookline, and a member of the Beth Horon Masonic Lodge. He had enjoyed spending time golfing and playing bridge in his retirement. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Hal's memory to the BCF Scholarship Fund for Brookline High School at the Brookline Community Foundation, 40 Webster Place, Brookline, MA 02445. Gifts can be made online at https://www.brooklinecommunity.org
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 19, 2020