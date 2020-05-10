STANSELL, Lt. Col. Harold Dean (Ret.) 87, Departed our world on May 2, 2020. Dean is survived by his wife of 34 yrs, Beverly; daughter, Erin; former wife, Kathleen; brother, Doyle; three nephews; two nieces; and one great-niece. Dean was born and raised in Greenville, S.C. He graduated from Clemson A&M College and earned a MBA from Mississippi College. Dean served in the U.S. Army for 20 years earning a Bronze Star during two tours in Vietnam along with numerous other decorations and awards throughout his service. He received letters of appreciation from the Ministry of Home Affairs Republic of Korea and the Mayor of Wonju City for providing disaster assistance in hazardous conditions to evacuate 378 people during a severe flood of the Han River by mobilizing helicopters of Det. "L" KMAG for the rescue operation. As a second career, he worked 20 years in real estate sales with Chapman Realty, Florida Living, and Murphy-Matthews & Assoc. in Tampa. He loved football especially his Clemson Tigers and the Bucs. Dean was an honorable man and American Patriot who served his country with distinction, a loving husband and father who will be truly missed. May he rest in peace. Due to COVID-19 pandemic a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to The Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation, Grand Central Station P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777. Online condolences can be expressed at www.blountcurrycarrollwood.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 10 to May 11, 2020.