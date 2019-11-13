STORY, Harold 88, of Tampa, FL, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019. Harold was preceded in death by the love of his life, Jean Story. He leaves behind his two surviving children, Scott Story and Barbara Presley (Rick); seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grand-child. Harold loved golf, his community, and his long-standing business, Quality Office Machines. Most notably Harold was a man of God and a family man through and through. A celebration of Harold's life will be held on Thursday, November 14, at New Beginnings Christian Church, 4100 South Manhattan Ave., Tampa FL 33611. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Beginnings Christian Church.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 13, 2019