COWLEY, Harold T.
93, born January 25, 1926 in North Chicago, IL. Harold died February 24, 2019. He was married to Helen for 52 years. He is survived by his sons, Douglas (Nancy) and James (Rosemary); grandsons, Kevin (Katherine) and Michael (Deanne); five great-grandchildren. Harold served in the Navy during WWII. He worked as a School Business Manager in Highland Park, IL. An avid golfer, he enjoyed playing at Crescent Oaks CC in Tarpon Springs and Deerpath MGC in Lake Forest, IL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 28, 2019