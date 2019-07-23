BERG, Harold William Jr. "Bill"
passed away on July 11, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was born on May 15, 1945 in Salamanca, NY to Geraldine Mary Berg and Harold William Berg. It was almost a year before he met his father, a B-24 WWII pilot stationed in the South Pacific.
Bill received his undergraduate and graduate degrees at Kent State University. Upon graduation, he returned to his native Western New York to serve in the National Guard and enter the Marine Midland training program where he ultimately became Vice President of Realty Credit Corporation. Upon leaving Marine Midland Bank, Bill partnered in a number of compressed gas businesses in Clearwater and Orlando, FL, and was owner of Natcyl Cylinder Services in Orlando at the time of his death.
Within his lifetime, Bill was never without a project or adventure. He loved anything that he could mechanically work or structurally build. He was known to plan and build a play set in a day, finish an additional floor in his house in his spare time, and logged millions of miles in driving, flying, biking and boating with his family and his vehicles. His final project was to create family gathering spots on Lake Chautauqua, NY. Although he travelled extensively, he always called Western New York his favorite place to be.
He was predeceased by his mother, Geraldine, and father, Harold. He is survived by his beloved children, Nicole (Rob) Carter, Kristen (Mitchell) Rogers, Harold William III (Mandy) Berg; his former wife, Karen; eight loving grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Deeter and Mimi Middendorf; plus numerous nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service and celebration of his life was held Friday, July 19, gathering at one of his favorite places, the family Chautauqua house, HJ Bilbarmi. Memorials can be made to the John R. Turney Sailing Center at Chautauqua Institution or the . Bernstein Funeral Home in Athens, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.
Bernstein Funeral Home BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 23, 2019