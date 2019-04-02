REYNOLDS, Harrell Eugene



77, of Tampa, entered into his rest on March 29, 2019 in his home. He was born in Butler, AL on November, 7 1941 to MC and Vera Reynolds. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Martha Reynolds; and children, Holly Cooper and husband, Adam, and Jamie Reynolds and wife, Jennifer. He is also survived by his brother, Milton C. Reynolds, Jr and wife Linda, and their three children. Harrell was affectionately called "Poppa" by his seven grandchildren. Harrell was a preacher of the gospel of Jesus Christ for many churches over the last four decades. His life can be summed up in his love of the Lord, his family, singing, and making others smile. Harrell will be honored in a memorial service at 7 pm, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Nebraska Avenue Church of Christ, 4608 North Nebraska Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603. Please leave condolences online at:



www.macdonaldfuneral.com



MacDonald F.H. (813) 933-4950 Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary