Harriet Beck
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harriet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BECK, Harriet M. (Banks) 87, of Holland, MI went to be with her Savior May 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Basil Beck and parents, George and Gladys Banks. Harriet is survived by her four sons, Basil (Wendy), Derek (Lisa), Chad (Yolanda), and Charles; and nine grandchildren, Christa, Trey, Makayla, Chase, Dalton, Gage, Chad, Lorryn, and Ashton, all whom she dearly loved. Harriet was a nurse and cared for patients in her own home. She moved to Florida where she owned a ceramic shop. She loved to cook, bake, and paint with watercolors. Harriet was a Christian woman who loved the Lord with all her heart and was so ready to meet her Savior. She was always positive in spite of her disabilities and people of all ages were drawn to her. She was very loved and will be dearly missed. Harriet will be buried in a private ceremony on the family farm in Georgia, and a Celebration of Life will be held for all family and friends later this summer. In lieu of gifts and flowers, we ask for donations to be made to Calvary Chapel Fellowship, CCFSP, PO Box 530181, St. Petersburg, FL 33747. Lord and Stephens www.lordandstephens.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved