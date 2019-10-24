BRUCE, Harriet L. age 102, of Spring Hill, FL, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was born in Woodsville, NH and came to the area 35 years ago from Suffield, CT where she was a Kindergarten teacher with the Suffield Public School System from 1953 until 1977. She attended Forest Oaks Lutheran Church. Harriet was preceded in death by her husband, Bazin N. Bruce and her three older sisters. She is survived by daughters and son-in-law, Patricia and Bob Mocarsky, Southwick, MA; Sharon Huntington, Spring Hill, FL; and Deborah Bruce, Avon, CT; seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She is remembered as a warm and caring person who loved God and His creation. Nothing gave her more joy than her flowers, birds, friends, and family. Gifts may be given in her name to Pilgrim Covenant Church, Memorial Fund, 603 Salmon Brook St., Granby, CT 06035. Merritt F.H. (352) 686-6649

