FOSTER, Harriet Bunn
(nee Protiva) of Germantown, WI passed away peacefully January 30, 2019 after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis, at the age of 77 years. Loving wife of Hensley Foster. Beloved mother of Bunny (John) Bauernfeind, Mark (LeeAnn) Foster, and Nancy (Steve) Carr. Proud grandmother of Joey, Brian (Kelly), Lauryn, David, Marky, Drew, Dylan, and Hattie. Furthermore, she was a cherished sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to many. A private family celebration of Harriet's life will take place later this year after lambing season at the family farm. The family would especially like to thank the faithful caregivers who provided such loving care to Harriet over the years.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 13, 2019