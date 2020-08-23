1/1
Harriet GRANSTROM
1928 - 2020
GRANSTROM, Harriet Els-Maj 92, of Clearwater, died August 15, 2020, of the coronavirus. She was born in Helsinki, Finland, April 6, 1928. After the war, she worked for the Philips Corporation in Stockholm, Sweden, and as a nanny in England. In 1953 she immigrated to the United States with her mother Elsa and brother Carl; they were sponsored by her sister and brother-in-law, Marita and John Seabury. She worked at Maas Brothers in Clearwater and in the Pinellas County Public Works Financial Services Office, from which she retired in 2000. She is survived by nieces, Karen, Patricia "Penny", and Ann Seabury of Florida; sister-in-law, Elaine Gran-strom and children, Jeff, Eric, Lee, and Cirena and their families of Texas; Marion Melander of Helsinki, Finland; Gunnar Nyman and Martina Ekblad and their families of Grankulla, Finland; Marina Walden and her family of Pargas, Finland; Nina Blomqvist and her family of Espoo, Finland; half-sister, Christine Hammar and her family of Rajamaki, Finland. We will miss her quick smile and easy laugh. Services will be private.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
