St. Petersburg, FL, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 in Suncoast Hospice, Palm Harbor, FL. She was 93. Harriet was born November 16, 1925 in Spirit, WI; one of twelve children of the late Adolph and Lena Johnson. She was a faithful long-time member of Grace Lutheran Church in St. Petersburg. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Glen Gums, Sr. Harriet is survived by her three children; daughter, Glenda Oathout (Larry); and two sons, Glen Gums (Kaye) and Cary Gums (Karen). She is the dear sister of Lillian Johnson and Shirley Capaci. Harriet is the loving grandmother of seven grandchildren; Melanee Evans, Robert Evans, Michael Evans, Jamie Borja, Tyler Gums, Christopher Gums and Kassidy Gums. She is also the great-grandmother to eight great grandchildren; Erica Bonwil, Kaylee Dunn, Brooke Evans, Gunnar Dunn, Elisa Borja, Sean Borja, Carter Gums and Myla Gums. Visitation 10-11 am followed by funeral services at 11 am Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home 5750 49th St. N, St Petersburg, FL 33709. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church 4301 16th St. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33703.



