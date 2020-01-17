|
KNIGHT, Harriet Mildred Getzen Harriet died January 13, 2020, at her home in Belleair Bluffs. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Joseph Mitchell Knight Jr., who died April 15, 2019. She is survived by four children, Mitchell Hart Knight, Ann (Knight) Hammock, James Parrish Knight, Gayle (Knight) Colman; four grandchildren; sister, Florence Boushall; brother, Forrest Getzen. Harriet was born January 19, 1931 in Stuart, Florida to Rachel Clonts Getzen and Thompson Hart Getzen. She shared time in St. Petersburg with her aunt and uncle, Zeta and Harry Parker. She graduated from St. Petersburg High School in 1949. She attended Wesleyan College in Macon, Georgia before transferring to the University of Florida in 1951 where she met Joe. Their marriage February 16, 1952 lasted 67 years. A memorial service will be held Saturday at 10 am at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Clearwater. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Episcopal Church of the Ascension or the . For complete obituary and online condolences, please visit: www.MossFeasterClearwater.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 17, 2020