McGRATH, Harriet A. 89, passed away peacefully at Suncoast Hospice in Palm Harbor on August 26, 2019. She was born in the Bronx, NY, and moved to Tampa with her young family in 1956. She was a wonderful cook and homemaker and enjoyed active memberships in the local Civic Club and VFW. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joe. Harriet is survived by her son, Jim (Rina) McGrath; daughter, Patty (Bill) Martin; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 1, 2019