|
|
CYMENT, Harriett age 73, of Tampa, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. Harriett moved to Tampa in 1977 from her native New York. She was a wonderful mother and devoted wife, and spent her lifetime teaching Jewish children at the JCC and other congregations throughout the area. The Cyment's helped found Congregation Kol Ami and Harriett was a lifetime member of Hadassah, ORT, Newcomers Club, and a member of Congregation Schaarai Zedek. Survivors include her beloved companion and best friend, her husband, Larry Cyment; loving daughter and son-in-law, Samantha Cyment-Oliver and James; son and daughter-in-law, David and Amy Cyment; cherished grandson, Steven Cyment; granddaughter, Sydney Cyment; brother and sister-in-law, Jeffrey (Ellen) Levine; and sister-in-law, Renee (Mark) Glassman. Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, 4:30 pm with a reception and Shiva service to follow at Congregation Schaarai Zedek, 3303 W. Swann Avenue, Tampa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center. Condolences may be expressed online at segalfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 20, 2019