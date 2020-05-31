Harriett RENAUD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harriett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RENAUD, Harriett M. a 50 year resident of Treasure Island and St. Petersburg, FL passed away May 25, 2020 in Vienna, Virginia. Harriett was born April 13, 1929 in Charleston, SC and attended schools in Charleston. She is the daughter of the late Lloyd W. and Carolyn H. Macbay. She was retired from the Sears Roebuck and Co. account-ing/auditing department, St. Petersburg, FL. Harriett and her husband Jim were devoted to one another and traveled the world together. Even in her final days she had travel brochures nearby and continued to dream of far away places. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Lee Renaud and by a daughter, Lynn Murray Bush. Harriett is survived by a son, William W. Murray III (Vicki) of Myrtle Beach, SC and by a daughter Terri R. Hillaert (John) of Vienna, VA; six grandchildren; and nine great-grand-children. Harriett was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, St. Petersburg, FL. In accordance with her wishes, private services and interment will be at Bethany Cemetery, Charleston, SC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved