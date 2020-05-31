RENAUD, Harriett M. a 50 year resident of Treasure Island and St. Petersburg, FL passed away May 25, 2020 in Vienna, Virginia. Harriett was born April 13, 1929 in Charleston, SC and attended schools in Charleston. She is the daughter of the late Lloyd W. and Carolyn H. Macbay. She was retired from the Sears Roebuck and Co. account-ing/auditing department, St. Petersburg, FL. Harriett and her husband Jim were devoted to one another and traveled the world together. Even in her final days she had travel brochures nearby and continued to dream of far away places. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Lee Renaud and by a daughter, Lynn Murray Bush. Harriett is survived by a son, William W. Murray III (Vicki) of Myrtle Beach, SC and by a daughter Terri R. Hillaert (John) of Vienna, VA; six grandchildren; and nine great-grand-children. Harriett was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, St. Petersburg, FL. In accordance with her wishes, private services and interment will be at Bethany Cemetery, Charleston, SC.



