SETTLE, Harrison Houston passed away April 10, 2020 in Ft. Myers, Florida. Harrison was born in Charleston, West Virginia January 3, 1992 to Edmund Carr Settle Jr., MD and Kimberly Grant Settle. He was raised in Charleston, WV where he pioneered wooded hillside backyards with his two brothers, Judson and Austin, and then in St. Pete Beach, Florida, where he discovered his love for the water. He was a 2010 graduate of Shorecrest Preparatory School, and was a star football player, earning First Team All-District honors in back to back years. His style of play was often described as "like a bulldog," for despite a size disadvantage he would relentlessly knock down larger opponents. He lived life with that same fearless and resolute spirit. Harrison attended Florida Gulf Coast University and lived part-time in Ft. Myers, where he met his significant other, Christina Carrieri, and became a beloved member of her family. His larger than life personality drew others to him, and he had many friends and supporters. He was a natural entertainer, known as gregarious and a jokester to many, but he was also immensely kind-hearted. He could make anyone laugh, but never at anyone else's expense. He was the first to say "watch this" and backflip off a dock, but he was also the first to stop and listen to someone in need. Being on the water enlivened him, just as he did to any company he was with, whether fishing with friends or cruising with family. Always passionate about fitness, he especially enjoyed boxing and mixed martial arts. He loved cooking, and particularly eating, with his family and Christina. He was an avid guitar player, from childhood performances with his brother Judson to jam sessions with Christina's younger brother, Billy. He was also an enthusiastic WVU Mountaineers fan, cheering them on alongside his family at many games. He remained closely attached to his family, and family trips were a source of much joy and hilarity between him and his brothers. Many neighboring hotel rooms, however, did not find their late-night raucous laughter quite so contagious. Harrison had a passion for helping others. He worked at the Ft. Myers Calusa Nature Center where he led youth science camps. He had a strong connection with children, who were drawn to his magnetic persona and shared his ceaseless sense of curiosity and adventure. He aspired to eventually own a boxing gym that provided health and fitness classes for children. Inspired by his friends and grandfather, who served in WWII, he was an enthusiastic supporter of veterans and had begun volunteering with a local VA hospital. Harrison will be laid to rest with his family at Huse Memorial Park in Fayetteville, WV. Anderson McQueen Funeral Homes has been entrusted with the arrangements. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. His family recommends that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Harrison's honor to the , which can be accessed through their website.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020

