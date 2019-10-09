ADAMS, Harry Jones went to his father in heaven on October 5, 2019. Services will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 3 pm at Idlewild Baptist Church, 18333 Exciting Idlewild Baptist Church, Lutz, FL 34548. Harry attended Georgia Tech before enlisting in the US Air Force where he served thirty-one years as a pilot earning the rank of Lt. Colonel. Harry was married to Betty Vaughn for 57 years and they had two daughters, Melanie and Bonnie and foster son, Robert. After losing Betty, Harry married Nan Smith and had 14 happy years together. He was dearly loved by his siblings, many nephews and nieces, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Flowers are appreciated or a donation may be made to Idlewild Baptist Church.

