90, died on December 25, 2019 in Dunedin, Florida. He was the son of Bessie Sutton Gonzalez and Marcelino Gonzalez. He served in the U.S. Army and was a Korean War veteran. He worked for Florida Power in the Clearwater Service Department for 39 years. He is survived by his loving daughter, Dianne; many nieces and nephews; and his loyal cat, Millie. Services will be held on Monday, December 30, with Visitation from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., and Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. at Moss Feaster Dunedin Chapel.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019