EISNAUGLE, Harry Carl of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away August 10, 2019. He is originally from Denville, NJ and Morris Plaines, NJ. Harry is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Nunn Eisnaugle; sons, Harry William "Bill" Eisnaugle of Virginia and Gregory Carl Eisnaugle of Tacoma, WA; four grandchildren, Robert, Timothy, and Ryan of Virginia and Jack Stanley of Tacoma, WA. Harry graduated from Dover High School and served four years in the USAF. He worked many years at Jersey Central Power and Light and GPU Service Corp and GPU Nuclear until his retirement. Harry was a member of Cincinnati Lodge F&AM, Morristown, NJ for over 50 years and also a member of Salaam Shriners of Livingston, NJ and a member of Egypt Shriners in St. Petersburg, FL. He acted as "Snuggles the Clown" for approximately 16 years. Harry was also a 50 year Kiwanian, and a member of BPOE ELKS 1224 of St. Petersburg. He has lived a very happy life with his wife Margaret "Peggy" for over 62 years. Harry's memorial service will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2 pm at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home 2201 Dr. MLK Street North, St. Petersburg. Memorial donations may be made in Harry's name to the . Visit the personalized guestbook at www.AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 14, 2019