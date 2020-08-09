EVERTZ, Harry Alexander III "Bud" died July 30,2020, following a short illness. He was a lawyer, husband, father and grandfather. He was born Jan. 10,1931 in East Orange, N.J, the second son of Harry Alexander Evertz Jr. and Darlene Lyla Van Gorder. The family lived in New Jersey until 1943 when his father went on active duty with the Navy Seebees in the South Pacific. His mother followed her parents to Fort Lauderdale and from that time on Bud became a Floridian. He graduated from Fort Lauderdale High School in 1948 where he was co-captain of the football team. He attended Stetson University in DeLand, where he received his B.S. degree in business administration and was a founding member of Delta Upsilon chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha. He served the chapter as president. It was also at Stetson, he met his future wife, Mary Gardiner. Following graduation from Stetson, he enlisted in the Army and was commissioned a second lieutenant. He chose and was trained to be an airborne officer and served as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg. He retired from service with the rank of captain. On Sept. 14, 1957, he became a permanent resident of St. Petersburg when he married Mary Gardiner. He attended Stetson University College of Law where he received his JD degree with honors and was a member of Phi Delta Phi legal fraternity. For 32 years he was senior counsel for Florida Power Corp (now Duke Energy). He was a 60 year member of the Florida Bar, the St. Petersburg Bar Association and he, along with his longtime friend, Joseph W. Fleece Jr. was admitted to practice before the the U.S. Supreme Court together. At a later time, he was able to take a case on behalf of Florida Power before the Supreme Court. An avid outdoors man he loved to hunt especially with his good friend Dr. Jerry Sewell. Upon retiring from Florida Power, he walked the Vinoy golf course almost every day with Bill Thomas and Bob Whiting. An early runner, he did the annual Gasparilla Race for many years. He also ran the 26 mile British American race from Tampa to St. Petersburg. He loved snow skiing which is something he continued to do until his late 70s. He also participated in the St. Anthony's Triathlon doing the running segment with Bill Hough doing the bicycle leg and Bill Ballard the swim. They won in their age division. Sailing was another passion, in addition to his own boat he was often asked to crew in bringing boats back from races for Bill Hough and Nin Bond. He was a member of the Cathedral of St, Peter, the St. Petersburg Yacht Club, the Vinoy Club and the Dragon Club. He was a founding member of the Canterbury School of Florida and served as the vice chairman of the board for several years. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Gardiner Evertz; son, Dr. William Gardiner Evertz; daughter, Wendy Evertz Hunt; and son-in-law, Randy Hunt of Amherst, N.H.; and twin grandsons, Warren Matthew Hunt and William Mitchell Hunt; and granddaughter, Madeleine Gray Hunt, all of Amherst. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Richard W Evertz. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Private services and internment will be at the Cathedral Church of St. Peter with Dean Stephen B. Morris officiating. Contributions can be made to the Cathedral Church of St. Peter, 140 4th St, N., St. Petersburg, 33701; the YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg 600, 1st Ave. N., # 201, St. Petersburg, 33701; or the Florida Bar Foundation, 875 Concourse Parkway S #195, Maitland, FL. 32751. Visit the online guestbook at www.AndersonMcQueen.com