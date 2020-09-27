Harry FOREHAND

FOREHAND, Harry B. Jr. "Josh" 81, died on Monday, September 21, 2020 with his loving wife of 27 years Maro, by his side. He leaves behind his Wife, Marilyn Yent-Forehand; son, Chris Forehand; and daughter, Margaret Anne "Meg" Forehand-Korakis (Alex); and children, Jack Yent, Rhonda Yent, Debbie Toale (Robert), Pam Pursley, and Charles Yent (Kandi); grandchildren, Andrea Forehand, Ashley and Alexandra Korakis, Justin and Kris Yent, Jason (Susie) and Jeff (Hannah) Toale, Kevin (Jenna), Kellen and Carlie Yent; and six great-grandchildren. Josh was a native of Tampa, having graduated from Wilson and Plant High School. He attended Sewanee Military School and earned his Economic Degree from the University of the South, where he served on the prestigious Cap & Gown press, competed on the Linkmen Golf Team and was elected Vice-President of the Kappa Alpha 0rder. He faithfully served his Country, as a Lieutenant, in the US Navy. Josh was the former Owner and President of Forehand Insurance Agency. During his tenure, he served as President of the Independent Insurance of Tampa and was an active Board Member of the Florida Association of Independent Agents. As a benevolent and kind person, he supported the Shriner's Hospital for Children
, The Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, St. Joseph's Hospital and St John's Episcopal Church. He was a Thirty-third Degree Mason, member of the Hillsborough Lodge #25 F & AM and member of the Tampa Scottish Rite, and former member and past Director of ROJ, Court 89. Josh was also a former member of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla, serving as Marshal; Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club, Tampa Club, Centre Club, University Club and Belleair Country Club. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Harry and Madge Forehand; grandparents; great-grandparents; and Diane W. Forehand. We will always remember Josh as the consummate gentleman, treasured friend and loving husband, father and grandfather. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 5-8 pm at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, MacDill Chapel. Masonic ritual and remembrances will be at 6 pm.The Family would like to thank the wonderful and caring staff at Seasons of Largo and Empath Hospice. A special thanks goes to Sue and Vincent Yancar and Dr. Norm and Nancy Urich for their love and support. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to Alzheimer's Association
, Empath Hospice or charity of your choice
, in Josh's honor, would be deeply appreciated.