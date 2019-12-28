Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
GONZALEZ, Harry C. 90, died December 25, 2019 in Dunedin, Florida. He was the son of Bessie Sutton Gonzalez and Marcelino Gonzalez. He served in the U.S. Army and was a Korean War veteran. He worked for Florida Power in the Clearwater Service Department for 39 years. He is survived by his loving daughter, Dianne; many nieces and nephews; and his loyal cat, Millie. Services will be Monday, December 30, with Visitation will be 12-2 pm, and Funeral Service at 2 pm, at: Moss Feaster Dunedin Chapel
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
