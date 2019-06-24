STALEY, Harry James Jr. USAF (Ret.)
It is with great sadness that the family of Master Sgt. Harry James Staley announce his passing. He passed away on June 21, 2019 at 88 years of age. He was born on September 27, 1930 in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. Master Sgt. Staley served in the Air Force for 22 years where he had the opportunity to serve his country in Japan, France, and England. He was a devout Catholic and was a member of the Knights of Columbus at Corpus Christi Church in Temple Terrace, Florida. Harry's favorite pastimes were watching sports and spending time with family. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 66 years, Rosemary Barbara Staley, his three children and their spouses, Bruce and Cindy Staley, Charlene and Donnie Evans, and Sharon Anderson; his eight grandchildren, spouses and their partners, Stephen and Jason Dumont, Robert Staley and Heather, Kevin Pirko and Hanlin Xie, Bryan Staley and Sarah, Erica Anderson and Justin, Jenna Anderson and Joseph, Caryn Pirko and Felipe, and Emily Anderson and Omar; and five great-grandchildren, Layla Staley, Julia and Jordan Bean, Paige Staley, and Rose Pearl Brawner. Memorial services will take place at Blount and Curry, Terrace Oaks Funeral Home, 12690 N. 56th Street, Temple Terrace, Florida. Service will be on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at 11 am. He will be laid to rest at the Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave., Bushnell, Florida. Military services will begin at 1:30 pm.
Blount & Curry Funeral Home, Terrace Oaks
Temple Terrace, Florida (813) 988-9200
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 24, 2019