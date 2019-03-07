CIOCI, Harry L.
91, of New Port Richey, Florida passed away peacefully in his sleep March 5, 2019. He was born in Washington, DC. He was a longtime resident of Alliance, Ohio and then moved to Bokeelia, Florida. He proudly served during World War II in the U.S. Army. In his leisure he enjoyed fishing, boating, bowling, and family. He is survived by his son, Mark (Diane); daughter, Roberta Johnson (Greg); three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. The Cioci family would like to thank the VA Medical Staff, especially Donna and Carlos Baez for all of their years of support. A visitation will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, 4-7 pm, with a service at 6 pm, in the Blount & Curry Funeral Home, Carrollwood Chapel, 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, Florida 33618. On line condolences may be shared at BlountCurryCarrollwood.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 7, 2019