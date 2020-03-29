LIQUERMAN, Harry passed away March 27, 2020 at the age of 89. He was a proud father to his son Robert and daughter-in-law Melissa, grandfather to his grandsons Drew and Bryce, and uncle to Albert, Ira, Jay, Stephanie, and Iris. Harry was a native of New York City and retired to Florida in 1989. He was a decorated Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War. He served as a Past Master in the Masonic Fraternity and was involved in other fraternal organizations and philanthropies including Cancer Care and the United Jewish Appeal. He was a corporate director and chief officer of distribution of a boy's clothing company. His interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020