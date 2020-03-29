Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry LIQUERMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LIQUERMAN, Harry passed away March 27, 2020 at the age of 89. He was a proud father to his son Robert and daughter-in-law Melissa, grandfather to his grandsons Drew and Bryce, and uncle to Albert, Ira, Jay, Stephanie, and Iris. Harry was a native of New York City and retired to Florida in 1989. He was a decorated Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War. He served as a Past Master in the Masonic Fraternity and was involved in other fraternal organizations and philanthropies including Cancer Care and the United Jewish Appeal. He was a corporate director and chief officer of distribution of a boy's clothing company. His interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery.

