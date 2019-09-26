Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Livingston. View Sign Service Information Florida Mortuary Funeral & Cremation Services 4601 Nebraska Ave N Tampa , FL 33603 (813)-237-2900 Send Flowers Obituary

LIVINGSTON, Harry S. Sr. US Army (Ret.) passed away on September 18, 2019. He was born in Asheville, North Carolina on January 3, 1925. His family moved to Atlanta and then to Savannah, Georgia where he attended high school. After high school graduation, he volunteered for the draft and went to work for the FBI in New Orleans, Louisiana until he was called to active duty during World War II in 1943. He served in Morocco, Accra, BWA (now Ghana), and Cairo, Egypt. After the war ended, Harry returned to Savannah where he attended Armstrong Junior College and met his future wife, Lois Mallory. They were married in 1948. In 1951, they moved to Gainesville, FL so that Harry could finish his bachelor's degree in transportation and utilities at the University of Florida. Upon graduation, they moved to Tampa where Harry held a position at Central Truck Lines and later at Florida Power Corp. (now Duke Energy). Harry joined the Army Reserves and retired with 34 years total army service with the rank of Lt. Colonel. His branch of service was Transportation Corps. He was an avid golfer and a good bridge player. Harry was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Lois Mallory Livingston; and his son Harry S. Livingston Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth L. Welch, three grandsons, and four great-granddaughters. A private family memorial service will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Florida Mortuary

