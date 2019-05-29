Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry R. BURNARD. View Sign Service Information Trinity Memorial Gardens 12609 Memorial Dr. Trinity , FL 34655 (727)-376-7824 Visitation 12:00 PM Trinity Memorial Gardens 12609 Memorial Dr. Trinity , FL 34655 View Map Service 1:00 PM Trinity Memorial Gardens 12609 Memorial Dr. Trinity , FL 34655 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BURNARD, Rev. Harry R. II



went to be with the Lord this past Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Tarpon Springs, FL, surrounded by his family. He pastored Glad Tidings/ Capitol Assembly of God in Waverly, NY for nearly 30 years and Branchborough Assembly of God in Zephyrhills, FL for nearly 30 years. After retiring in 2005 he moved to the New Port Richey area and continued to preach each Sunday and many Wednesdays working with Shepherds Hearts Ministries, Harvest Church and various others churches. He and his wife moved into Walton Place Assisted Living July 1, 2016, a facility owned by their son Harry Burnard, and began to hold Sunday Services, becoming their pastor. He would always say "You don't retire from the Lord's Ministry," and he proved it in his life. As many of you who knew him will attest, the Lord was his conversation and life no matter what day it was. He was beloved and admired by all who knew him, here and above. He was survived by his wife, Theresa Mary Burnard; his son, Harry Burnard; and his daughters, Theresa Grace Jordan and Deborah Bull. We shall miss him dearly but rejoice knowing he now resides in the presence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I guarantee you he is leading the choir in a spirited Victory in Jesus, I'll Fly Away, Go Down Moses and the list goes on. Services shall be held this Thursday at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 12609 Memorial Dr., Trinity, FL 34655, phone 727-376-7824. An hour of Visitation will begin at 12 with the Service beginning at 1. All who loved him are invited to attend and show your respects to him.

