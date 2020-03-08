Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Suncoast Cathedral
2300 62nd Ave. North
St. Petersburg, FL
View Map
Dr. Harry ROTHWELL Jr. DDS MSD

Dr. Harry ROTHWELL Jr. DDS MSD Obituary
ROTHWELL DDS,MSD, Dr. Harry G. Jr. 83, went to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, February 19, 2020 after a long illness. A lifetime resident of St. Petersburg, FL he was the son of Dr. Harry G. Rothwell Sr., DDS and Ethel Rothwell. He graduated from St. Petersburg High School in 1954, and received degrees from the University of Florida and Emory University Dental School. After practicing General Dentistry in St. Petersburg for 14 years, he went back to school to pursue a specialty in periodontics receiving his MSD Degree from Creighton University and becoming Board Certified and a Diplomat of the American Board of Periodontology. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and traveler and also took numerous mission trips throughout Central and South America. He is preceded in death by his brother, Dr. John C. Rothwell DDS, and his parents, Dr. Harry G. and Ethel Rothwell. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Linda W. Rothwell; daughter, Deborah L. Rothwell; son, Jeffrey G. Rothwell (Lauren); granddaughter, Jordan L Rothwell; grandsons, John C. Rothwell (Tayler) and Jacob G. Rothwell; as well as his great-granddaughter, Blake Jillian Rothwell. A Celebration of Life service will be held 10 am, March 14, at Suncoast Cathedral, 2300 62nd Ave. North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to New Life Solutions, Largo, FL. Anderson McQueen
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020
