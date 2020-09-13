Harry SMITH

SMITH, Harry Emerson Tampa wrestling and weight training sports icon passed away very peacefully on September 5, 2020 at the age of 95 with his loyal caretaker for the past four years, Stephanie Paviese, at his side. Born in Atlanta, Ga. to Cliff "Rip" Smith and Aurora Batista Smith, Harry enlisted in the Navy after graduating from high school. It was while stationed in San Diego that he developed his love and unbridled devotion to physical fitness and correctly deduced the advantage participating in a correctly tailored weight training routine would give any individual in general and an athlete in any sport in particular. Upon his discharge from the Navy he returned to Georgia and was offered a scholarship at the University of Georgia to play football where he hoped to convince coach Wally Butts to implement a weight training program for the team and was told that lifting weights was detrimental to the sport and not permitted. Hearing this, he left school, embarked on a successful career as a professional wrestler and soon moved to Tampa. He opened Smith's Health Studio in 1956 and proceeded to fulfill his lifetime dream of giving all a place to enhance ones quality of life as well as further develop their athletic talents under his astute tutelage. He also continued his involvement and became a forceful impact on the sport of wrestling both nationally and internationally. Harry eventually dedicated himself exclusively to his gym and in 2013 after 57 years at the age of 88 he grudgingly retired. His generosity, insistence on perfection and rules of conduct touched and improved many lives during his 95 years on earth. All who had the opportunity to be one of his "gym bums" will always be part of an elite fraternity that has benefited from his knowledge, thoroughly enjoyed his idiosyncrasies, and enriched their lives with his sincere friendship. His last words when leaving for his apartment above the gym to the stragglers working out late every night were: "Last one to leave, turn off the lights." Amazingly, at the exact moment Harry took his last breath with his caretaker, Stephanie Paviese, holding his hand, the power went off at the Tahitian Inn where he lived and returned in less than five seconds. With that thought, we console ourselves with the confidence of knowing he is now with our Lord and savior Jesus Christ. We will be eternally thankful to Stephanie Paviese, Mike Patterson, the Pupello family, all the Tahitian Inn employees and Pachs Place who supplied sincere and unselfish love, care, shelter and nourishment for the past four years right up to the time Harry left for his eternal destination, "turned off the lights" here on earth and entered the brightest lights of heaven. We love you coach and hope to see you again at the appointed time. Harry is survived by nieces, Sandra, Valarie, Heidi, Carol Smith and Jamie Smith Dahl; and nephews, Ripp Smith, John Geigley and wife Carol Anne. Services will be held at a later time. Details to follow. In lieu of flowers please send donations to your favorite charity
