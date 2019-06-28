BURNEY, Harry W. Jr. "Mr.Q-Ball"
of Clearwater, transitioned June 21, 2019. He was a native of St. Petersburg but a lifelong Safety Harbor and Clearwater resident. He was the Owner and Operator of Inlets & Associates Utilities Construction Company. He was a member of The Bethany CME Church, 1325 Springdale St., Clearwater, where services will be Saturday, June 29, 1 pm, and visitation today, 6-8 pm. Cherished loving memories to his children, grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great- great-grandchildren; siblings; and other relatives.
Smith-Young Funeral Home & CS
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 28, 2019