Harry W. "Mr.Q-Ball" Burney

Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
The Bethany CME Church
1325 Springdale St
Clearwater, FL
BURNEY, Harry W. Jr. "Mr.Q-Ball"

of Clearwater, transitioned June 21, 2019. He was a native of St. Petersburg but a lifelong Safety Harbor and Clearwater resident. He was the Owner and Operator of Inlets & Associates Utilities Construction Company. He was a member of The Bethany CME Church, 1325 Springdale St., Clearwater, where services will be Saturday, June 29, 1 pm, and visitation today, 6-8 pm. Cherished loving memories to his children, grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great- great-grandchildren; siblings; and other relatives.

Smith-Young Funeral Home & CS
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 28, 2019
