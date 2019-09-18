Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Harvey Berg

Harvey Berg Obituary
BERG, Harvey L. 84, of St. Petersburg passed away September 13, 2019 at Bay Pines VA Hospital Hospice. He is preceded in death by his son, Randy Berg; and sister, Georgiana Wheeler. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Harvey retired as a Sergeant from the St. Petersburg Police Department. He also owned and operated Mama LeeAnn's Italian Restaurant in downtown St. Petersburg with his wife, Patricia. Harvey is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Patricia; children, David, LeeAnn Pierson (Joe), April Nelson (Art); grandchildren, Spencer (Allison), Hailey, Chelsea; great-grandchildren, McKenzie and Peyton; daughter-in-law, Leigh; many nieces, nephews and friends. There will be a gathering of family and friends on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 12-2pm with his funeral service at 2 pm both at Anderson McQueen, 2201 Dr. MLK St. N., St. Petersburg. Visit the personalized guestbook at www.AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 18, 2019
