Harvey KIEFAT

KIEFAT, Harvey Oscar age 88, joined his Lord and Savior in Heaven on September 18, 2020. He passed peacefully while surrounded by his family. He was a beloved husband to his wife of 60 years, Dorothy. He is also survived by his three children, Deborah (David) Pierce, Randy Kiefat and Melanie Kiefat; five grandchildren, Crystal (Stuart) Fant, Valerie (Ruben) Silva, Kaitlann (Anthony) Yourn, Brandi Pierce and Caleb Pierce; two great-grandchildren, Savannah Fant and Tyberius Hulett. Harvey loved Jesus and had a servant's heart that fueled his love for family, church family, friends, strangers, and anyone who had a need he could fill. He served as a church usher for 60 years where his warm smile was well known. All are welcome at his celebration of life. Services will be held at Memorial Park, Saturday, September 26, 2020 located at 5750 49th St. N. in St. Petersburg, FL. Viewing begins at 3:30 pm and the service follows at 4 pm. Interment will take place privately at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store