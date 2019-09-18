Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey Berg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey l. Berg


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Harvey l. Berg Obituary
84, of St. Petersburg, passed away on September 13, 2019 at Bay Pines VA Hospital Hospice. He is preceded in death by his son, Randy Berg; and sister, Georgiana Wheeler. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Harvey retired as a Sergeant from the St. Petersburg Police Department. He also owned and operated Mama LeeAnn's Italian Restaurant in downtown St. Petersburg with his wife, Patricia. Harvey is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Patricia; children, David, LeeAnn Pierson (Joe), and April Nelson (Art); grandchildren, Spencer (Allison), Hailey, and Chelsea; great-grandchildren, McKenzie and Peyton; daughter-in-law, Leigh; many nieces, nephews, and friends. There will be a gathering of family and friends on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., with his funeral service at 2:00 p.m., both at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. MLK St. N., St. Petersburg. Visit the personalized guestbook at www.AndersonMcQueen.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harvey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Download Now