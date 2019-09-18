|
84, of St. Petersburg, passed away on September 13, 2019 at Bay Pines VA Hospital Hospice. He is preceded in death by his son, Randy Berg; and sister, Georgiana Wheeler. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Harvey retired as a Sergeant from the St. Petersburg Police Department. He also owned and operated Mama LeeAnn's Italian Restaurant in downtown St. Petersburg with his wife, Patricia. Harvey is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Patricia; children, David, LeeAnn Pierson (Joe), and April Nelson (Art); grandchildren, Spencer (Allison), Hailey, and Chelsea; great-grandchildren, McKenzie and Peyton; daughter-in-law, Leigh; many nieces, nephews, and friends. There will be a gathering of family and friends on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., with his funeral service at 2:00 p.m., both at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. MLK St. N., St. Petersburg. Visit the personalized guestbook at www.AndersonMcQueen.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 18, 2019