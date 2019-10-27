Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harvey PARTRIDGE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PARTRIDGE, Harvey and Patricia of Terra Ceia, FL, died October 20, 2019 at the age of 72 in a tragic plane crash on their way from Auburn, AL to Raleigh, NC. Harvey was born October 26, 1946 in Eustis, FL. He graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelors of Science in Agriculture and from Auburn University with Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine. Harvey was a well-respected expert in veterinary medicine in the Tampa Bay area. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey Partridge Sr. and Doris Partridge Davis. He is survived by his sister, Cindy Doe. Patricia Partridge was born May 17, 1947 in Arab, AL. She was a loving and compassionate stay-at-home mom who together with Harvey, founded Riviera Animal Hospital in 1978 and Partridge Animal Hospital in 2005. Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, Max and Bertha Robinson and her brother, Edward Robinson. She is survived by her sister, Deborah Mae Wilbanks; niece, Sarah Hodges, and nephews, Jeffrey and Jacob Wilbanks. Raised in Mount Dora, FL, Harvey and Patricia met as children and were married June 3, 1967 at the age of 20. Harvey and Patricia are survived by their two sons, Matthew and David Partridge; their daughter-in-law, Marion Partridge; and their two grandsons, Shane and Ethan Partridge. They were proud grandparents who deeply loved their grandchildren. Their Celebration of Life will take place at Sea Breeze Park, 55 Horseshoe Loop Rd., Terra Ceia, FL 34250 on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 2-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pinellas Animal Foundation. Visit their online guestbook at:

