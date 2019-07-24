Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harvey "Rudy" RUDOLPH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





age 90, died in Fal-mouth, Maine on July 11, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born July 8, 1929 to Arthur Pryor and Amy (Griffith) Rudolph in Somerville, Massachusetts. He graduated from Dedham High School and after serving in the army worked as a printer at Plimpton Press in Norwood, Massachusetts. There he met and married Norma Cummiskey and raised three children. Known as an outgoing and compassionate man, he volunteered as a firefighter for the town of Walpole and in 1974 became full-time lieutenant for the department until an injury sustained in the line of duty forced him to retire. He is predeceased by his daughter, Heidi Quinlan; his wife, Norma; and wife, Florence (Schnepp) Rudolph. He is survived by his brother, Arthur; sister, Eleanor Abbate; his daughter, Wendy; son, Bruce and wife, Anna; grandchildren, Sarah Baskind, Kelly Quinlan, Emily Rudolph, Bryan Quinlan; and a great-granddaughter, Venna. A memorial service will be held at Day's Ferry Church in Woolwich, Maine on Septem-ber 7 at 11 am. Make donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation.





