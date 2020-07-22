GRIZZLE, Harvis Draft 81, of Largo passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Harvis was born in Rupert, WV on July 30, 1938 to Earl and Mazie Grizzle. In 1952, his family moved from Gray, TN to Largo where he attended Largo High School and graduated in 1956. Harvis served in the Army from 1961 to 1963 and was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany as a heavy weapons infantryman and expert marksman. Harvis owned and operated Grizzle's Truck & Tractor in Largo for over 30 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time with his family. Harvis is survived by his four children and their spouses, Michael and Francesca Grizzle, Lisa Grizzle and Marlys May, Anthony Grizzle, and David and Cynthia Grizzle; brother and spouse, Elwood and Dorothy Grizzle; six grandchildren and numerous relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Philippe Park, Pavilion 5, Safety Harbor on Sunday, July 26 at 11 am.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store