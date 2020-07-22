1/1
Harvis GRIZZLE
1938 - 2020
GRIZZLE, Harvis Draft 81, of Largo passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Harvis was born in Rupert, WV on July 30, 1938 to Earl and Mazie Grizzle. In 1952, his family moved from Gray, TN to Largo where he attended Largo High School and graduated in 1956. Harvis served in the Army from 1961 to 1963 and was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany as a heavy weapons infantryman and expert marksman. Harvis owned and operated Grizzle's Truck & Tractor in Largo for over 30 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time with his family. Harvis is survived by his four children and their spouses, Michael and Francesca Grizzle, Lisa Grizzle and Marlys May, Anthony Grizzle, and David and Cynthia Grizzle; brother and spouse, Elwood and Dorothy Grizzle; six grandchildren and numerous relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Philippe Park, Pavilion 5, Safety Harbor on Sunday, July 26 at 11 am.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Philippe Park, Pavilion 5
Memories & Condolences

July 22, 2020
Maggie and I are so sorry for your loss. May you find comfort in memories of happier times together.
Anni
Friend
July 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Grizzle Family for the loss of your loved one, Harvis Draft, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
