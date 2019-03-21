THOMAS, Hattie R
of Largo, Florida transitioned on March 7, 2019. She was a native of Madison County, Florida. Loving and cherish memories three daughters, her siblings, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and other relatives. Funeral service is on Saturday, at 11 am with visitation on Friday 6-8 pm; all services at the St. Mary MB Church, 2104 Railroad Avenue, Largo.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 21, 2019