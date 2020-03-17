BARNES, Hazel D. (Lythgoe) 48, of Clearwater, passed away March 12, 2020 following a short illness. Originally from England, she arrived in the USA at the age of 11. She lived in the Dunedin and Clearwater area. She is survived her parents, John and Enid Lythgoe; brother, Mark Lythgoe; sister-in-law, Anna Lythgoe; aunt, Janet Storey, and uncle, Chris Storey. Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Barnes. She was employed by Franklin Templeton for five years, earning Employee of the Month award. As a home maker for Hospice, her caring nature made her a favorite among patients and she often spent more time than required. She loved animals and always had at least a dog. National Cremation

