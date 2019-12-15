BOUCHARD, Hazel M 103, of Tampa, passed away December 5, 2019. Born in Stacy- ville, ME, Hazel moved to Connecticut in 1922, married in 1944 and settled in West Hartford, CT from 1961 to 1998. She worked for many years in insurance before retiring and moving to Florida in 1998. Hazel is survived by her loving daughter, Lynn Hohengarten; granddaughter, Lindsey Hohengarten; sisters, Mary Miller and Dorothy Hitchcock; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alphonse Lee Bouchard; sisters, Blanche Wolfe, Florence Shermer and Ruth Thompson; brothers, Ulysses Coullard and Leo Coullard. A memorial will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Hazel's memory to St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 872 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, CT, 06119.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019