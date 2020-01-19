DOWNS, Hazel Vaudine 96, of Plant City, FL, passed into eternity on Monday, November 11, 2019. She was born in Pembrook, FL (Polk County) March 6, 1923. She moved with her family to Largo, FL prior to 1925. She graduated from Largo High School and attended the Business College of Tampa. In 1956 Hazel moved with her husband, Don and two sons to Plant City, where she eventually opened Downs Real Estate, Inc. She was the first Lady Realtor to own her own Real Estate brokerage office in Plant City. Hazel was prede- ceased by her parents, Ira and Beulah Mills; brothers, Lorise Mills and Wilford Mills. She is survived by two sons, R. Don Downs and Daniel T. Downs (Darice); her five grandchildren, Sarah Downs Keel (Ray), Samantha Downs Pappas (Peter), Kenny Downs, Mitchell Downs, and Chelsea Downs; and seven great-grandchildren. A private family memorial service will be held graveside in Largo.

