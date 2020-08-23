1/
Hazel FUNDERBURK
FUNDERBURK, Hazel Olive 93, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Atlantic Shores Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born in Alachua, Florida and lived her life as a Floridian. Residing in Tampa the majority of her years, she was a homemaker, sales clerk and volunteered for many worthwhile organizations. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Howell Funderburk and eldest son, Robert Raymond Funderburk. Survivors include her son, Earl Martin Funderburk; six grandchildren; nine great-grand-children; and three great-great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, 2 pm, followed by a service, 3 pm, at Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 950 Malabar Road, S.E., Palm Bay. There will be a graveside service at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens Wednesday, August 26, 2020, 1 pm, in Brandon, Florida. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay, (321) 724-2224. Condolences at afcfcare.com.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
