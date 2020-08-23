Hazel FUNDERBURK

FUNDERBURK, Hazel Olive 93, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Atlantic Shores Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born in Alachua, Florida and lived her life as a Floridian. Residing in Tampa the majority of her years, she was a homemaker, sales clerk and volunteered for many worthwhile organizations. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Howell Funderburk and eldest son, Robert Raymond Funderburk. Survivors include her son, Earl Martin Funderburk; six grandchildren; nine great-grand-children; and three great-great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, 2 pm, followed by a service, 3 pm, at Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 950 Malabar Road, S.E., Palm Bay. There will be a graveside service at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens Wednesday, August 26, 2020, 1 pm, in Brandon, Florida. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay, (321) 724-2224. Condolences at afcfcare.com
.