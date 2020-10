KIRSCH, Hazel S. 97, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family on October 16, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Pedley; and son, Doug Kirsch; and four granddaughters. Hazel moved to Florida from Kentucky in 1975. She worked at St. Anthony's hospital and then at Pasadena Presbyterian Church where she was a member. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.



