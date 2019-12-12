MASSEY, Hazel Boatwright 91, passed away on December 3, 2019. She was prede- ceased by her husband, Lloyd "Tige" Massey. She is survived by her daughters, Glennis Daniels, Melanie Ma- ssey Foltz, Davida Massey, and Amy Monbarren; nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held December 17 at the First United Methodist Church Zephyrhills; visitation at 3 pm, service at 4 pm; and reception will follow the service.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 12, 2019