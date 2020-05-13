McELROY, Hazel Eleanor (Newton) 94, of Spring Hill, FL, passed away peacefully Saturday, May, 9, 2020. Hazel was born in Newark, New Jersey, August 4, 1925, the daughter of Herbert and Hazel Newton. Hazel was one of three children. Hazel married Bruce Donald McElroy September 6, 1947. Bruce passed away in 2013. Together, Hazel and Bruce had two children. While living in Pennsylvania, Hazel earned her degree in Christian Education and worked at a number of churches as a Christian Education Director. Her faith was an important aspect of her life as demonstrated through participation and service at her local church. After retiring from church work, she continued as a volunteer at her home church in various positions. She also volunteered at Meals on Wheels. In 1988, Hazel and family moved from Pennsylvania to Brooksville, FL. Hazel then volunteered for 25 years at Oak Hill Hospital as a Chaplain's aide, while also serving on her Homeowner's Association Board. Hazel will be greatly missed by her son, Donald and his wife, Suellen McElroy and her daughter, Cindy McElroy. Surviving Hazel are also two grandchildren, Erin (Dave) Magness and Brittany (Wesley) Copeland; five great-grandchildren, Presley, Kelley, Kempton, Eden and Jedidiah; her twin sister, Grace Newton Wieser of Salinas, KS; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Lou Pulliam. Her life was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." A Celebration of Life service is planned for later this summer at her church in Spring Hill, FL.



