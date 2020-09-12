1/
Hazel SAWYER
SAWYER, Hazel Elnora it is with great sadness that the family of Hazel announces her passing on September 8, 2020. At the age of 88, she Joined her husband, Donald. She will be eternally remembered by her daughter, Don Elaine; her son-in law, John; and her two grandsons, Dana and Jason. Services will be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, September 12 at 11 am with burial to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Donations may be made to the Disabled Veterans. Thomas B. Dobies New Port Richey

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Service
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
