SMOYER, Hazel
81, of Bayonet Point, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. She was born on February 24, 1938, in Hallwood, Virgina to the late John and Hazel (Groton) Lankford. Hazel was a member of the Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Smoyer, Jr. Hazel is survived by her husband, Robert Smoyer; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Catherine Martin and Patsy Moran. Funeral services will take place on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 7:30 pm at Michels-Lundquist Funeral Home. A Visitation will be held one hour prior.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2019