WOOD, Hazel Maureen 99 passed away Feb. 16, 2020. She had lived most of her life in New Albany, Indiana. A funeral service will be held in Indiana March 14. She moved to Florida ten years ago. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Ed Wood, and Maurice Robinson MIA in WWII. She was currently a member of the Temple Terrace Church of Christ. She previously worshiped at the Charlestown Rd. Church in New Albany. She is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Maureen Littell (Dan); two granddaughters, Tammy (Jay) Boser and Linda (Jon) Boser; six great-grandchildren, Justin (Megan), Jacob (Laura), Jynell, Josie (Nathan), Joel (Mary Stuart), and Jamie; and six great-great-grand-children. They are Josiah, Ayla, Adelynn, Elaine, Elijah, and Graham. She was the last remaining of twelve children and has many nieces and nephews that she also adores. She was an Avon Representative for fifty years. She was a member of the coveted President's club and the winner of many awards including twenty-six "Miss Albee". Her, church, family, friends, and customers were the delight of her life.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020