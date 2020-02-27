Hazetta HOPKINS-JONES

Guest Book
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
Service Information
New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home
713 Ne 5Th Ter
Crystal River, FL
34429
(352)-563-1394
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Progressive Baptist Church
955 20th St. South
St. Petersburg, FL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

HOPKINS-JONES, Hazetta passed away February 23, 2020 at her residence. Survivors include her husband, Bur-dell Jones; daughter, Sakia C. Johnson; sisters, Kay (Jerome) Thompson, Betty Beeler, Arelia Parker, Katherine Chisolm, Vera Baker (Jimmy); brothers, Amos and Colby Hopkins and a host of family members and friends. A memorial will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11 am at Mt. Zion Progressive Baptist Church, 955 20th St. South, St. Petersburg, FL. Professional services are entrusted to: New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.