HOPKINS-JONES, Hazetta passed away February 23, 2020 at her residence. Survivors include her husband, Bur-dell Jones; daughter, Sakia C. Johnson; sisters, Kay (Jerome) Thompson, Betty Beeler, Arelia Parker, Katherine Chisolm, Vera Baker (Jimmy); brothers, Amos and Colby Hopkins and a host of family members and friends. A memorial will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11 am at Mt. Zion Progressive Baptist Church, 955 20th St. South, St. Petersburg, FL. Professional services are entrusted to: New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 27, 2020