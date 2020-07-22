LEE, Hazle Lavern (Briner) 73, of St. Petersburg, FL passed away peacfullly at her home July 19, 2020. Hazle was born March 13, 1947 in Jackson, MI. She resided in St. Petersburg for most of her life after moving here with her family. Hazle lived a fulfilling life as a loving mother, caring grandmother, an amazing wife, and a good friend to many. She is survived by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 55 years, Joe Lee; sons, Don Lee, Robert Lee (Bille); grandchildren, Samantha and Brandon Lee; many extended family and friends. Hazle was predeceased by her daughter, Rhonda Lee and parents, Forrest and Verline Briner. A visitation for close family and friends will be held 10 am-12 pm, Thursday, July 23, at Anderson-McQueen, 2201 Dr. MLK Jr. Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704. Hazle will be laid to rest with her daughter, Rhonda, at Sunnyside Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be shared with the family at: www.AndersonMcQueen.com