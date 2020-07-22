Hazle knew me since I was a small baby, when her mom cared for me. Hazle treated me like a sister, and friend growing up. I loved knowing Donny, Bobby, and Ronda when they were little and also did some baby sitting.

I'm sending much love to Joe, and the kids, and grandkids. Your mom, wife, and grandmom, will always have a special place in my

heart. I'm sure I'll cry come my birthday, and hers too, because we've exchanged cards for most of my life. Love to all.

Ruth Baker (Vaughn)

Ruth Baker

Friend