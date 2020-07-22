1/1
Hazle LEE
1947 - 2020
LEE, Hazle Lavern (Briner) 73, of St. Petersburg, FL passed away peacfullly at her home July 19, 2020. Hazle was born March 13, 1947 in Jackson, MI. She resided in St. Petersburg for most of her life after moving here with her family. Hazle lived a fulfilling life as a loving mother, caring grandmother, an amazing wife, and a good friend to many. She is survived by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 55 years, Joe Lee; sons, Don Lee, Robert Lee (Bille); grandchildren, Samantha and Brandon Lee; many extended family and friends. Hazle was predeceased by her daughter, Rhonda Lee and parents, Forrest and Verline Briner. A visitation for close family and friends will be held 10 am-12 pm, Thursday, July 23, at Anderson-McQueen, 2201 Dr. MLK Jr. Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704. Hazle will be laid to rest with her daughter, Rhonda, at Sunnyside Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be shared with the family at: www.AndersonMcQueen.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
Memories & Condolences

July 22, 2020
This has been such a shock to all of us. Hazle was such a kind and sweet person. I am praying for all of her family. We love you, Joe, and trusting you can find comfort knowing how much she was loved. Brenda Riddle Jones (cousin)
Brenda Jones
Family
July 22, 2020
Hazle knew me since I was a small baby, when her mom cared for me. Hazle treated me like a sister, and friend growing up. I loved knowing Donny, Bobby, and Ronda when they were little and also did some baby sitting.
I'm sending much love to Joe, and the kids, and grandkids. Your mom, wife, and grandmom, will always have a special place in my
heart. I'm sure I'll cry come my birthday, and hers too, because we've exchanged cards for most of my life. Love to all.
Ruth Baker (Vaughn)
Ruth Baker
Friend
July 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the (Briner) Lee Families for the loss of your loved one, Hazle Lavern, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
